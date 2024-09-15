Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 1,220 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,358 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Autodesk by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,639,279,000 after buying an additional 4,563,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $619,404,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 28.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,071,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,255,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,973 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Autodesk by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,642,973 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,554,000 after purchasing an additional 825,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock worth $711,216,000 after purchasing an additional 479,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.17.

ADSK opened at $263.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.36 and its 200 day moving average is $239.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,566 shares in the company, valued at $7,418,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,418,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,682,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,762 shares of company stock valued at $10,029,527. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

