Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 22,198 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,198 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYMI. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 535.2% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 154.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $102,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VYMI opened at $71.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.48. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $72.66. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.009 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

