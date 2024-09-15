Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 34,286 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,286 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Newmont by 1,310.4% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $1,049,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,378.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $1,049,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,378.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,963,452.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,700 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEM

Newmont Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NEM opened at $53.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.49. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $54.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.45%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.