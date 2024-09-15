Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the August 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 847,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Trading Up 1.2 %

DKILY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.26. 344,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,931. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $17.21. The company has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Daikin IndustriesLtd. alerts:

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Daikin Industries,Ltd.

About Daikin Industries,Ltd.

(Get Free Report)

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.