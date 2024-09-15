Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.51

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.51 and traded as low as $3.30. Daré Bioscience shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 15,215 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DARE

Daré Bioscience Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50. The company has a market cap of $28.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $2.09. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Daré Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Daré Bioscience stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 9.25% of Daré Bioscience worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.