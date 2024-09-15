David Hottman Sells 1,005,000 Shares of Orestone Mining Corp. (CVE:ORS) Stock

Orestone Mining Corp. (CVE:ORS – Get Free Report) Director David Hottman sold 1,005,000 shares of Orestone Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.02, for a total transaction of C$20,100.00.

David Hottman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Orestone Mining alerts:

On Thursday, September 12th, David Hottman acquired 160,000 shares of Orestone Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.03 per share, with a total value of C$4,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 4th, David Hottman purchased 100,000 shares of Orestone Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.02 per share, with a total value of C$2,000.00.

Orestone Mining Stock Performance

CVE:ORS opened at C$0.03 on Friday. Orestone Mining Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.26.

About Orestone Mining

Orestone Mining Corp., junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum porphyry deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Captain property covering an area of 9,692 hectares located near Fort St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orestone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orestone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.