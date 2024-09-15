Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Down 64.9% in August

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the August 15th total of 111,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 438,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Decibel Cannabis Stock Performance
DBCCF stock remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,940. Decibel Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.
Decibel Cannabis Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Decibel Cannabis
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.