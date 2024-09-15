Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Down 64.9% in August

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the August 15th total of 111,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 438,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Decibel Cannabis Stock Performance

DBCCF stock remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,940. Decibel Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

