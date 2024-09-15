Decred (DCR) Tops One Day Volume of $858,825.36

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last seven days, Decred has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a market cap of $192.51 million and approximately $858,825.36 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can currently be bought for about $11.80 or 0.00020086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00072573 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006941 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000108 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,427.19 or 0.41597027 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,321,022 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

