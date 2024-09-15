Degen (DEGEN) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $36.21 Million

Degen (DEGEN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 15th. During the last seven days, Degen has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Degen token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Degen has a total market capitalization of $36.21 million and $5.00 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Degen alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000083 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Degen Token Profile

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase. The official website for Degen is www.degen.tips. The official message board for Degen is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen.

Degen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.00325589 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $4,594,718.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Degen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Degen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.