Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned 0.08% of Delek US worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,139,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,790,000 after acquiring an additional 59,537 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 37.2% during the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 876,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,693,000 after acquiring an additional 237,734 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 777,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,061,000 after acquiring an additional 23,509 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at $16,341,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 620,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after buying an additional 13,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Stock Performance

NYSE DK opened at $19.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $33.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.35.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.26%.

Insider Activity at Delek US

In related news, CEO Avigal Soreq bought 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.42 per share, for a total transaction of $115,393.42. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,950.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on DK shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Delek US from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Delek US in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Delek US from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.70.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

