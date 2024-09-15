Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $114.51 and last traded at $113.46. Approximately 2,067,965 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 10,372,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.15.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Fox Advisors upgraded Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

The stock has a market cap of $81.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.09.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,032,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.67, for a total value of $117,417,472.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,094,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,453,747.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,032,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.67, for a total value of $117,417,472.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,094,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,453,747.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at $116,172,669.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,140,496 shares of company stock worth $722,588,749. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 256.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,567,000. NCP Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 478.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 1,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $592,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

