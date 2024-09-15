Derek G. Solon Sells 1,000 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $49,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,628.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

International Seaways Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:INSW opened at $49.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.38. International Seaways, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.94.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $257.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.13 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 50.70% and a return on equity of 26.55%. International Seaways’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the second quarter valued at about $742,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in International Seaways by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in International Seaways by 408.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the second quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 919.8% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 60,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 54,359 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Featured Articles

