Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Short Interest Up 22.9% in August

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,900 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the August 15th total of 147,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,809.0 days.

Derwent London Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DWVYF opened at $30.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average of $27.15. Derwent London has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $30.30.

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

