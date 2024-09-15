Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Short Interest Up 22.9% in August

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,900 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the August 15th total of 147,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,809.0 days.
Derwent London Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DWVYF opened at $30.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average of $27.15. Derwent London has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $30.30.
Derwent London Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Derwent London
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.