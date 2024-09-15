DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, a growth of 90.5% from the August 15th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
DHI Group Price Performance
NYSE DHX traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.62. 534,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,049. The stock has a market cap of $78.41 million, a PE ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.03. DHI Group has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $3.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.
About DHI Group
DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.
