DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Shares Acquired by Pinion Investment Advisors LLC

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,643 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHT. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 7.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 41,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in DHT by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 6.2% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 70,308 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE DHT opened at $10.95 on Friday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $12.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

DHT Cuts Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). DHT had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $103.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 102.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DHT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DHT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DHT

About DHT

(Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.