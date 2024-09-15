Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 48,830 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Truist Financial worth $30,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4,467.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,787,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Baird R W cut Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

