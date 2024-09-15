Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $25.76 Million Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 482,106 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.86% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $25,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,795,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,219,000 after purchasing an additional 23,915 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,438,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,932,000 after buying an additional 92,588 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,013,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,948,000 after acquiring an additional 82,772 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,771,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 748.9% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 790,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,353,000 after acquiring an additional 697,170 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cal-Maine Foods

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director James E. Poole sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $105,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James E. Poole sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $105,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Todd Walters sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $422,970. 13.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $69.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of -0.10. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.71.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $640.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.32 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

