Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $37.11 Million Position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,427 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $37,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Cimpress by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,905,000 after buying an additional 6,902 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cimpress by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at $9,433,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at $720,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cimpress from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barrington Research raised their target price on Cimpress from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Cimpress Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $82.60 on Friday. Cimpress plc has a 12 month low of $57.01 and a 12 month high of $104.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.76.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $3.56. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $832.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cimpress

In other news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.55, for a total transaction of $38,629.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,260,876.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cimpress news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 45,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.09, for a total value of $4,489,767.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,367,270.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.55, for a total transaction of $38,629.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,260,876.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,185 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,714. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.