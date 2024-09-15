Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $429.24 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,012,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997,895 shares during the period. Sysco makes up 1.8% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $429,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 3,159.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $841,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $916,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Sysco by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 597,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,674,000 after acquiring an additional 62,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 102.1% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 139,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 70,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Guggenheim upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

Sysco Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SYY stock opened at $76.52 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The stock has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.70.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.76%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

