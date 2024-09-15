Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,426 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $78,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 82.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.15.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance
MAA stock opened at $166.18 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $166.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.65.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
