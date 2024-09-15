Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,426 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $78,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 82.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

MAA stock opened at $166.18 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $166.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.65.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.