Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $18,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 66.7% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.50.

MTN opened at $180.00 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.14 and a 12 month high of $254.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

