Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,296,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101,301 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.55% of WESCO International worth $205,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in WESCO International by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in WESCO International by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WCC. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $195.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W cut shares of WESCO International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.71.

WESCO International Price Performance

WESCO International stock opened at $159.78 on Friday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.30 and a 52-week high of $195.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.27). WESCO International had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. WESCO International’s payout ratio is 13.74%.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).



