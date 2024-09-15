Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,515,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,891 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of CubeSmart worth $113,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $444,818,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 1,575.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,820,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,762 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 26.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,687,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,097 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at $48,716,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 824.1% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,127,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,282,000 after buying an additional 1,005,922 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CUBE shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CubeSmart news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 43,478 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $2,085,639.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,194.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $366,054.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,358. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 43,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $2,085,639.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,194.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,217 shares of company stock worth $4,244,344 in the last three months. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

CubeSmart stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. CubeSmart has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $54.47.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 38.07%. The company had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.33%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

