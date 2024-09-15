Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 159,144 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,166 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 159,144 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.93% of BOK Financial worth $54,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOKF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,170,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in BOK Financial by 14.5% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 113,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,289 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BOK Financial by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 52,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,538,000 after buying an additional 24,482 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in BOK Financial by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,361,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,930,000 after buying an additional 38,898 shares during the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOKF stock opened at $102.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.49. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $62.42 and a 52 week high of $107.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.65. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $871.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.07%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BOKF shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

