DigiByte (DGB) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.02 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 15th. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $113.05 million and $2.02 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,136.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $316.19 or 0.00535307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00009656 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.34 or 0.00107241 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.15 or 0.00288065 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00030196 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00032216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.65 or 0.00078979 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,251,277,590 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

