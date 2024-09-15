DigiByte Price Up 6.4% This Week (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $114.70 million and $1.97 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,772.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.47 or 0.00534473 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009825 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.15 or 0.00107327 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.52 or 0.00283614 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00030333 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00032308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00079470 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,250,797,612 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.