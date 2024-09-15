Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Acquired by Seven Mile Advisory

Seven Mile Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Seven Mile Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Seven Mile Advisory owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. WPWealth LLP boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 759,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,653,000 after buying an additional 44,642 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Financial Alternatives Inc increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Financial Alternatives Inc now owns 236,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 115,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 278,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAE opened at $25.99 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.46.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

