Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 849,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,284 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $21,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $8,072,000. Seven Mile Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 147,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 759,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,653,000 after purchasing an additional 44,642 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Financial Alternatives Inc grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Financial Alternatives Inc now owns 236,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

DFAE stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average of $25.46. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $26.99.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

