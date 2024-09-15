Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Acquired by Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 7.9% of Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned 0.23% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $13,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WorthPointe LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 2,458,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,771,000 after acquiring an additional 480,026 shares in the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 1,014,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,907,000 after acquiring an additional 36,389 shares during the last quarter. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,769,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,135,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,464,000 after acquiring an additional 266,917 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIC stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.72.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

