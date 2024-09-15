Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Purchased by Williams Financial LLC

Williams Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 2.8% of Williams Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Williams Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $11,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 77,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parker Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 48.4% in the second quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 39,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares during the period.

DFAS opened at $63.13 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $66.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.03.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

