Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) Trading Up 0.8%

Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $56.19 and last traded at $56.19. Approximately 501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.74.

Direxion Work From Home ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.85 and its 200-day moving average is $54.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Work From Home ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WFH. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 156.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 302.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period.

About Direxion Work From Home ETF

The Direxion Work From Home ETF (WFH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Remote Work index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of global firms that provide technology that supports a more flexible work environment. Stocks are selected using a proprietary natural language processing algorithm.

