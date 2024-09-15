Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Discovery Price Performance

Discovery stock remained flat at $7.00 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.03. Discovery has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery Limited provides various insurance products and services primarily in South Africa and the United Kingdom. It operates through Health South Africa, Life South Africa, Invest South Africa, Vitality South Africa, Insure South Africa, Bank South Africa, Health United Kingdom, Life United Kingdom, and All Other segments.

