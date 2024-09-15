Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Discovery Price Performance
Discovery stock remained flat at $7.00 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.03. Discovery has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $7.00.
Discovery Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Discovery
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.