Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DIST) Short Interest Update

Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DIST – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Distoken Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Distoken Acquisition by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 249,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Distoken Acquisition by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 189,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Distoken Acquisition by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 154,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Distoken Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Distoken Acquisition by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 15,768 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Distoken Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Distoken Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.86. The stock had a trading volume of 9,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,074. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.77. Distoken Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $12.35.

About Distoken Acquisition

Distoken Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focus on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire businesses in the technology industry in Asia.

