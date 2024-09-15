Diversify Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 212,596 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Sunrun at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,325,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $294,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth $23,186,000. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $19,630,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 4,611,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,777,000 after purchasing an additional 876,000 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $605,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,344,383 shares in the company, valued at $16,280,478.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $605,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,344,383 shares in the company, valued at $16,280,478.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 4,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $83,674.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,202,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,662,013.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,848,789 over the last 90 days. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Sunrun from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.98.

Sunrun Stock Up 2.4 %

RUN stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.59. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.88. The company had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 66.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

