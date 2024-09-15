Diversify Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,732.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,177,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,264,109,000 after buying an additional 19,759,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186,198 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,565.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,078,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,916 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,397.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,667,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,979 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,260.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,132,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $196,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $56.12 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a PE ratio of 59.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,934 shares of company stock worth $1,918,589 in the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

