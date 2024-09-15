Diversify Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 147,084 Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 147,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,825,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 75,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,824,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,818,000 after acquiring an additional 825,448 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,021.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 137,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 131,011 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $47.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.36. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.45 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.