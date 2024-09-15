Diversify Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 34,153 RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in RTX by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 19,779 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in RTX by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 188,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,896,000 after purchasing an additional 51,735 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.31.

NYSE RTX opened at $119.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.36. The stock has a market cap of $158.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $123.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,773.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

