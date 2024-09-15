Diversify Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 96,525 Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 96,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,698,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 181.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

VTIP stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $49.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.444 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.