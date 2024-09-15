Diversify Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 96,525 Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 96,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,698,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 181.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance
VTIP stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $49.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.23.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.