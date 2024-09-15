Diversify Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.25 Million in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 22,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $31,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 141.4% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE DIS opened at $90.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.06 and its 200-day moving average is $102.55. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.