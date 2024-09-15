Diversify Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,446 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,869,000. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,107,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 80,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD opened at $304.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $292.48 and a 200-day moving average of $289.98. The company has a market capitalization of $83.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $214.53 and a 1-year high of $306.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GD. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on GD

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.