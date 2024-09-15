Diversify Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 99,460 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 99,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,176,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 1.9% of Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 61.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,038,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,771,000 after purchasing an additional 999,735 shares in the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,695,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 111.9% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS QUAL opened at $176.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.25.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

