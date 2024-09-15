DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Short Interest Update

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decrease of 62.8% from the August 15th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DNB Bank ASA Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DNB Bank ASA stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.14. The company had a trading volume of 43,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. DNB Bank ASA has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average is $19.81. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for individual and business customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings, current, and pension accounts; fixed rate and security deposits; home and cabin mortgages, car and consumer loans, business loans, and refinancing; car, house, home contents, travel, personal, and non-life insurance product; payment services; and online and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

