Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Position Cut by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLB. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 9.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 266,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,339,000 after acquiring an additional 23,804 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 47.9% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,502,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,711,000 after purchasing an additional 107,713 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 376,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,853,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $3,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE DLB opened at $71.70 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.35 and a 52-week high of $90.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.60.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $288.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.22%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.