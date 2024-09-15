Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,780,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,984 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $283,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,954,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,853,000 after acquiring an additional 361,545 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $58.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The stock has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.60.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on D. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

