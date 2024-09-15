DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Short Interest Up 18.8% in August

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the August 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DRD shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on DRDGOLD from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DRD

DRDGOLD Stock Performance

DRDGOLD Increases Dividend

Shares of DRDGOLD stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.42. The stock had a trading volume of 340,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,202. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63. DRDGOLD has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.1126 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from DRDGOLD’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DRDGOLD

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRD. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 7.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,563,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,818,000 after buying an additional 430,603 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in DRDGOLD by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 679,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 182,900 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in DRDGOLD by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 57,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in DRDGOLD by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 208,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 53,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

About DRDGOLD

(Get Free Report)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.