Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Short Interest Up 117.4% in August

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 117.4% from the August 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

DPG stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $11.52.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Institutional Trading of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPG. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 15.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 40,083 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 580,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after buying an additional 158,152 shares during the last quarter.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

