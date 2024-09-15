Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Short Interest Up 117.4% in August

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 117.4% from the August 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
DPG stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $11.52.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.
Institutional Trading of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund
About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- What is a Dividend King?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.