Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Stock Position Reduced by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUOL. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Duolingo by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Duolingo from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Duolingo from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.40.

Duolingo Price Performance

NASDAQ DUOL opened at $228.73 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.16 and a 12 month high of $251.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 235.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.13 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total transaction of $242,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,341,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,555 shares of company stock worth $18,302,871. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

