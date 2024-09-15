DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Position Raised by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours comprises 2.1% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $13,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $8,742,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:DD opened at $81.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.13. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $85.12.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

