Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 462 Shares of OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Stock

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 462 shares of OFS Credit stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $11,300.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,708.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OFS Credit alerts:

On Wednesday, September 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 189 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $4,622.94.

On Thursday, August 29th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 551 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $13,455.42.

On Monday, August 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 300 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $7,326.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 123 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $3,001.20.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 68 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $1,659.20.

On Monday, August 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,742 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $42,452.54.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $2,442.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 565 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $13,774.70.

On Friday, August 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 8 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $195.04.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $2,435.00.

OFS Credit Stock Performance

Shares of OCCI opened at $7.64 on Friday. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.33.

OFS Credit Announces Dividend

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.06%. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 196.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in OFS Credit by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 124,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in OFS Credit in the 1st quarter valued at $738,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of OFS Credit by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in OFS Credit during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFS Credit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.