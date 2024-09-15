Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.81

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, October 7th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
Eastman Chemical has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Eastman Chemical has a payout ratio of 36.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eastman Chemical to earn $9.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.
Eastman Chemical Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $103.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $68.89 and a one year high of $105.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.44.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.07.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.
